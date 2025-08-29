Angels GM Declined to Answer Question Regarding Who Will Manage Angels in 2026
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian remained non-committal about who will manage the team next season.
Skipper Ron Washington underwent a major heart procedure during the middle of the season, forcing him to step away from the dugout.
Interim manager Ray Montgomery has taken over while Washington recovers. Washington spoke with the media regarding his scary heart issue and how he has been recovering from the surgery.
His medical leave is extended for the rest of the season, though the 73-year-old made it clear that he wants to manage the Angels during the upcoming season.
“Without a doubt,” Washington told reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
“It’s my passion. … I miss baseball. This is my life, and if Perry will have me back, I’m certainly wanting to come back and finish what we started.”
Minasian was asked who was going to manage the Angels in 2026, but he declined to answer, citing that the focus is on Washington's health.
At 73, Washington is the oldest manager in MLB, and his results have not been particularly stellar, as he failed to make the playoffs last season. He had the team around .500 and in the Wild Card race when he had to step away.
The Angels' roster building has not been good either, leaving Washington to work with whatever he gets.
Ultimately, the Halos organization will make a decision based on the development of their young players and analyze if Washington is the person to keep them progressing.
Since Washington has been out, he has been watching the team's performance and came away impressed, despite the team looking down for the count in the Wild Card race.
“I like what I see in the guys. Yeah, we’re a little short, but I can tell you what. I’ve been watching our opponents," Washington added.
"They’re starting to respect us. Even though our record doesn’t say much, they’re starting to respect us by the way we have grown and the way our young core is growing. They’re getting better every day.
“I want to do this until we get it right. I want to finish what we started.”
