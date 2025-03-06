Former Angels Infielder Signs Late Spring Deal With NL Powerhouse
OMG. Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Iglesias is headed to the San Diego Padres.
Iglesias spent last season with the New York Mets, and his song “OMG” became the team’s anthem and rallying cry during their second-half push to the 2024 NLCS.
The track also appeared to fuel his career resurgence, as he posted a .337 batting average and an .829 OPS.
While the deal hasn't been confirmed by the Padres, manager Mike Shildt commented about the addition of Iglesias to the roster.
“Excited to have him,” Shildt said Wednesday. “Clearly a proven guy in the league. Plays multiple positions. Integral part of a lot of clubs and their success. Winning player. Very accomplished guy.
“Primarily seen him across the field in New York and Colorado. There’s some familiarity and some respect there. We’re excited to have him come in here. It is a good opportunity for him to compete for a spot on the club. That’s what we are here for.”
At 35, Iglesias posted a career-best .337/.381/.448 slash line over 85 games with the Mets last season, the highest in any of his nine seasons with at least 150 plate appearances.
He started 2024 in Triple-A before earning a call-up in late May and went on to start 57 of the Mets' final 83 games across shortstop, second base, and third base.
A 12-year veteran, Iglesias has spent time with the Red Sox, Tigers, Reds, Orioles, Angels, Rockies, and Mets. Known for his strong defense, he earned an All-Star selection with Detroit in 2015. A career .281 hitter, he has totaled 51 home runs.
With the Angels, he appeared in 114 games during the 2021 season, hitting .259 in 483 at-bats. He had 23 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and 41 RBIs.
His role in San Diego remains uncertain, given the presence of Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth in the infield. However, he could provide valuable depth and serve as insurance in case of injuries.
Regardless of what position he will play, Iglesias creates more competition for a roster spot.
“It’s all on the table,” Shildt said. “We’ve got a competitive camp, you know. We add to it with Iglesias. … A.J. brought (Iglesias) in. It’s a good opportunity for him to come in and compete for a spot on the club. And, That’s what we’re here for.”
