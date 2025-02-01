Former Angels Infielder Signs With NL West Squad
Former Los Angeles Angels utility player Jake Lamb is reportedly signing a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
The contract includes an invitation to big league spring training and a $1 million base salary if he makes the MLB roster.
In 2024, Lamb spent the season in Triple-A with Pittsburgh, posting a .264/.350/.393 line in 414 plate appearances and hitting seven home runs. This marked a dip from his performance in 2023 when he slashed .289/.420/.454 in 85 Triple-A games split between the Yankees and Angels.
Lamb had a brief stint with the Angels in 2023, playing in 19 games.
Lamb is best known for his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he earned an All-Star selection in 2017 and hit 59 home runs across the 2016-17 seasons. However, he hasn’t surpassed 250 plate appearances in a single big league season since.
Drafted by the Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Lamb made his MLB debut in 2014.
Over the years, the left-handed hitter has played for seven teams, posting a .205/.306/.359 slash line in nearly 900 plate appearances since 2018.
In September 2020, the Diamondbacks designated Lamb for assignment, and he finished the season with the Oakland Athletics, filling in for an injured Matt Chapman. In 13 games with Oakland, Lamb slashed .267/.327/.556, hitting three home runs and driving in nine RBIs.
Lamb joined the Dodgers in 2022, where he appeared in 25 games, recording five doubles, one triple, two home runs, and four RBIs. Prior to signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a minor-league deal in 2024, Lamb had appeared in 114 MLB games across the previous three seasons with five different teams, although he didn’t make it to the majors last year.
As Lamb approaches his age-34 season, he has shifted away from third base, spending most of his time at first base or designated hitter in recent years, with occasional starts in right field.
While his recent offensive production hasn't been enough for a regular role, a strong spring training performance or a solid showing with Triple-A Sacramento could earn him a rotational spot on the Giants' roster.