Former Angels Manager Hired by Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have brought on former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin in a role within their player development department, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
Nevin managed the Angels for parts of two seasons (2022-23), finishing with a 119-149 record over 268 games. He was reportedly a finalist for the White Sox managerial position, which ultimately went to Will Venable.
"The Chicago White Sox make shrewd move as they hire former Angels manager Phil Nevin as a special assistant in their player development department," Nightengale posted on X (formerly Twitter). "He’ll be involved in a number of player development roles, including amateur scouting for the 2025 Draft."
Three members of Nevin’s former coaching staff with the Angels have already joined the White Sox: Bullpen coach Matt Wise, hitting coach Marcus Thames, and catching coach Drew Butera.
While the Angels are coming off a terrible season, the White Sox were worse. Chicago finished 2024 with a 41-121 record. As the team embarks on a rebuild, player development will be crucial, making Nevin’s role in this process highly significant.
Nevin’s hiring is another move in general manager Chris Getz’s ongoing effort to reshape the organization, a process that began after he took over in 2023. This offseason, Getz also brought in David Keller from the New York Mets to lead international scouting as Special Assistant to the GM. Along with Nevin, the White Sox added Will Venable as the new manager, Walker McKinven as bench coach, and Ryan Fuller as hitting director.
The 52-year-old was considered a finalist for the White Sox managerial position, which ultimately went to Venable. He also interviewed with the San Diego Padres for their managerial opening last winter.
After a 12-year MLB career, Nevin began his coaching journey in independent baseball before joining the Detroit Tigers as their Double-A manager in 2010.
Nevin went on to coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants before spending five years as the New York Yankees’ third base coach. After the 2021 season, he became the Angels' third base coach. Following Joe Maddon’s firing in 2022, Nevin was named interim manager and later signed on for an additional season with a club option for 2024.