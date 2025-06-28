Former Angels Pitcher Passes Away
Bob "Butch" Heffner's time in an Angels uniform was short, but memorable.
In seven games in May 1968, Heffner would pitch to six future Hall of Famers: Jim Kaat, Al Kaline, Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Carl Yastrzemski, and Luis Aparicio. The only hit he allowed was a double to Aparicio on May 14 — a game in which Heffner tossed three shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox.
More news: World Series Champion Turned Broadcaster Heaps High Praise on Angel Stadium
Heffner, who passed away Wednesday at age 86, left the Angels at the end of the month, returning home to Allentown, Pennsylvania because of an illness in his family. By June 1 he had informed the team he would not return.
The Angels placed Heffner on the restricted list, effectively ending his playing career at age 29. Heffner retired with an 11-21 record, 4.51 ERA, and five saves in 114 games for the Red Sox (1963-65), Indians (1966) and Angels (1968).
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Provides Injury Update After Major Test on Knee
An accomplished two-sport star in high school, Heffner graduated from Allen High School as the basketball team's all-time leading scorer. Heffner was voted Allen's Athlete of the Year in 1957 — an honor his son Terry would receive in 1979.
The Red Sox signed Heffner to his first professional contract immediately after he graduated high school, in June 1957, and received a $4,000 bonus (Major League Baseball did not institute a draft for amateur players until 1965). Heffner would pitch 218 games in the minor leagues before his first promotion to the majors.
More news: Angels Met With Prospective No. 2 MLB Draft Pick
Heffner spent his first three major league seasons in Boston, mostly working out of the Red Sox bullpen. He went 11-20 in 102 games (30 starts) with five saves for the Sox from 1963-65.
Heffner's time with the Red Sox ended when he was selected by Cleveland in the 1965 Rule 5 draft. He pitched five games for Cleveland in 1966, going 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA, and spent most of the season at Triple-A.
More news: Angels' Ron Washington Hoping to Return Soon Amid Health Concerns
The Mets selected Heffner in the Rule 5 draft after the 1966 season, but a contract dispute led him to be traded to the Angels in 1967, reportedly along with another relief pitcher, Jim Weaver.
Heffner spent the entire 1967 season with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate. He went 7-6 with a 3.53 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) for the Seattle Angels.
In his seven relief appearances with the Angels in 1968, Heffner allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings (2.25 ERA), walking six batters and striking out three.
Heffner is survived by his wife, Janet; two children; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.