Former Angels Prospect Involved in Blockbuster Trade Signs With AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels prospect Adam Seminaris was one of the key pieces sent to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.
The right-hander was released in October and agreed to a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
In 2023, Seminaris made 16 starts — primarily at Double-A Biloxi — finishing with a 5.95 ERA. His struggles continued in 2024, as he repeated the level and posted a 6.15 ERA over 74.2 innings, eventually transitioning from the rotation to the bullpen.
The Brewers gave him multiple seasons to find his footing, but he couldn’t turn things around. Now approaching his 26th birthday, he’ll look for a fresh start with a new organization.
Seminaris is a traditional left-hander with a deceptive delivery and a four-pitch arsenal. While he doesn’t overpower hitters with velocity, his command and ability to throw strikes give him the potential to develop into a back-end starter.
The Southern California native hails from Chino Hills, attended Ayala High School, and later pitched at Long Beach State.
Over his three seasons at Long Beach State, Seminaris recorded a 3.58 ERA, striking out 154 while issuing 43 walks across 173.2 innings. As a junior, he was off to a dominant start with a 1.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 innings before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Semimaris was a fifth-round pick, No. 141 overall, of the Angels in the 2020 draft.
“His coach, Eric Valenzuela, and I have had a relationship for a number of years, and he gave a very strong vote of confidence on Adam,” former Angels general manager Billy Eppler said when Seminaris was drafted. “We’re excited to get him in the fold. He was off to a really strong season before it got cut short. It’s exciting to get a guy with that kind of feel into the organization. And it’s also good to draft a local kid and so a lot of people feel good about that as well.”
