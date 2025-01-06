Former Angels Shortstop Signing With Yankees
The New York Yankees are bringing back a familiar face.
According to YES Network’s Jack Curry, the Yankees have signed former Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez to a minor league contract, which comes with an invitation to spring training.
Velazquez set a career-high playing in 125 games with the Angels in 2023. While he batted .196 with a .236 on-base percentage, he excelled defensively, logging over 900 innings at shortstop. However, his defensive performance declined the next year, leading the Angels to place him on waivers in September.
Velazquez, a Bronx native, appeared in 28 games for the Yankees in 2021, quickly becoming a fan favorite during his time with the team.
“The opportunity to play in New York, my hometown, was amazing,” Velazquez told The Post in January 2022. “A once-in-a-lifetime experience. And the way the game works, you never know.”
The 30-year-old has spent parts of six seasons in the majors, playing for five different teams with nearly half of his big league action came with the Angels in 2023,
Before his stint with the Halos, Velazquez made brief appearances with the Rays, Cleveland, Orioles, and Yankees. During his 28-game tenure with New York in 2021, he batted .224.
Last season, Velazquez spent the entire year in Triple-A with the Braves after signing a minor league deal in the offseason. He displayed power and speed, hitting 16 home runs and stealing 33 bases, but his offensive numbers were modest overall, slashing .242/.298/.394 with a strikeout rate nearing 33 percent in 473 plate appearances.
Velazquez is a switch hitter and holds a career .189/.244/.293 slash line across 624 MLB plate appearances. His defensive versatility remains his primary strength, with nearly 1,500 major league innings at shortstop. In Triple-A last year, he expanded his repertoire, playing both middle infield spots and all three outfield positions. Velazquez is expected to start the upcoming season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, serving as a versatile depth piece for the Yankees.
This winter, Velazquez has been playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League, where he has hit .158 with three home runs and seven RBIs over 35 games for Ponce.
Velazquez marks the Yankees' first roster move of the new year. In December, the team added to their 40-man roster with seven additions, including free agent signings Paul Goldschmidt at first base, Max Fried as a left-handed starter, and reliever Jonathan Loaisiga. They also acquired outfielder Cody Bellinger, closer Devin Williams, reliever Fernandez Cruz, and catcher Alex Jackson through trades.