Shohei Ohtani Played Role in Hyeseong Kim Choosing Dodgers Over Angels
The Los Angeles Angels were linked to Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim throughout his free agent process, but it was actually a former Halo who helped get a deal done with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
More news: Halos Free Agent Target Joins Dodgers, Arte Moreno Looking to Make 'Big Splash'
The three-time MVP himself, Shohei Ohtani, met with Kim in Los Angeles and "gave him a lot of advice." The Dodgers superstar was a factor in helping Kim make the decision to sign a three-year, $12.5 million deal.
Although there was some speculation Kim turned down a higher offer with more years from the Angels, The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported this was not accurate.
Nonetheless, Angels general manager Perry Minasian has repeatedly said the organization isn't a hard sell for players, despite coming off another losing season.
“In general, I don’t think our place is a tough sell,” Minasian told Fletcher. “I say this all the time, and I don’t know if people believe it or not, you’d be surprised how many people want to play here. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to spend the season. It’s a great place for families. It’s a good ballpark. It’s a great fan base. It’s a great — not a good place to play — a great place to play. I’ve seen it this offseason in particular. There’s a lot of people that want to play here.
“It’s less about talk and more about what’s on the field. I think people recognize what we’ve been able to do here over the last couple years, with some young players and with what we’ve added this year. You have relationships with people, with agents. They know what’s a good spot and what’s not. I think people recognize throughout the game that we’re in a spot where we’re a desirable place.”
While Kim likely could've been a starter with the Angels, he settled for a super utility role with the Dodgers. Despite the Angels finishing 63-99, the organization's efforts this winter highlight its desire to be a contender next season.
However, losing out on Kim is costly for a team that must add more talent before the offseason wraps up. What's next for the Halos remains a mystery, but Minasian has hinted toward more moves coming soon.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Predicted to Have 40-Homer, MVP-Like Season in 2025