Pete Alonso on Angels ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ Says MLB Network Analyst
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, but MLB Network analyst Kevin Frandsen said the two parties aren't the right fit for each other.
"It's funny because you're trying to draw interest from teams, it just doesn't make sense in Anaheim," Frandsen said. "It doesn't. If you're looking at the pieces, Pete Alonso to me, is he a fit in every place? Sure, everyone should want Pete Alonso. But what if your roster is built with Nolan Schanuel, Jorge Soler, Mike Trout, with an unknown in Anthony Rendon? How is that a fit?"
The Angels are reportedly searching for another power bat to add to the lineup. Alonso, 30, is the top free agent available at first base this offseason, but has yet to sign with a team.
While several teams had a need for a first baseman, clubs found alternative solutions in a recent first base frenzy. The New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt, the Houston Astros signed Christian Walker, the Washington Nationals traded for Nathaniel Lowe. Now, the best scenario for Alonso seems to be a reunion with the New York Mets since the market wasn't where he hoped it would be this offseason.
As for the Angels not being a fit for Alonso, Frandsen does have a point in the sense that Schanuel seems to have locked down the title of starting first baseman. The organization put a huge emphasis on building a young core in Anaheim and finally have it in Schanuel, Zachary Neto, and Logan O'Hoppe.
Manager Ron Washington also said he has higher expectations for the young core next season, indicating the team still plans to have Schanuel at first.
“I think when you've been through something for the first time and you've weathered the storm, the expectations go up,” Washington said at the Winter Meetings. “But it's not the expectations that will bog them down. It's an expectation that they should envision wanting for themselves, and that's to be successful. I think my young group last year did a tremendous job of staying in the fight and making it through the 162-game grind, and they know what it's about now.”
