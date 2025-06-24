Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Questions Mike Trout's Endless Loyalty to Angels
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout remains loyal and committed to seeing out his playing days with the only franchise he has known.
Trout might go down as one of the best baseball players ever, but one of the greatest to never achieve postseason success.
More news: Angels Rising Star Makes Incredible Franchise History
His lack of success in October draws the ire of baseball fans, and most recently, it was a former Super Bowl champion who chimed in.
Gehrig Dieter, a wide receiver who played on the Kansas City Chiefs during the team's 2020 Super Bowl win, commented on X (formerly Twitter): "Never understood why Trout doesn’t ask for a trade."
His comment was under a graphic that compared the stats of Trout and Houston Astros legend Jose Altuve. It featured their playoff games played.
Altuve has 105 playoff games compared to only three for Trout.
Dieter's argument is one made by many all the time who question how Trout has put up with the lack of winning in Anaheim.
Trout is someone known for idolizing Derek Jeter, a player synonymous with only one franchise: The New York Yankees.
In 2024, Trout reaffirmed his loyalty to the Angels, remaining steadfast that he doesn't want to win anywhere else.
“When I signed that contract, I’m loyal,” Trout told reporters.
“The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction than bailing out and just taking the easy way out. … Maybe down the road, if some things change. But that’s been my mindset ever since the trade speculation came up.”
Mike Trout has three MVP awards to his name, along with nine silver slugger awards and 11 All-Star appearances.
His deal runs through the 2030 season, and barring a drastic change of heart, he is likely to retire as the greatest Angel ever.
Whether or not that will come with more postseason experience remains to be seen.
More news: Angels Surprisingly Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.