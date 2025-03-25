Angels Remove Locker of 2 Pitchers From Clubhouse, Seemingly Making Decision for Final Bullpen Spot
The Los Angeles Angels have seemingly made the finishing touches on their bullpen.
José Quijada and Ángel Perdomo reportedly do not have a locker in the Angels clubhouse on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Sam Blum. Infielder Nicky Lopez, however, has a spot in the clubhouse and now with the Angels as he's reportedly signed a major league deal with the club.
With the removal of Quijada and Perdomo's lockers, it is implied that Rule 5 pick Garrett McDaniels, who has never made a minor league appearance higher than Double-A, has made the Opening Day roster.
McDaniels started his professional baseball career in 2022 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. From there, he split his time among the lower minor league levels.
Last season in Single-A, High-A, and Double-A, the 25-year-old southpaw pitched 73.1 innings with an ERA of 3.19, mostly coming out of the bullpen. His 84 strikeouts to 29 walks showed a lot of potential, but entirely skipping Triple-A on the way to MLB is quite the jump for a player of any kind.
This offseason, McDaniels’ contract was purchased by the Halos in the Rule 5 Draft. If he didn't make the Opening Day roster, he would have had to be offered back to the Dodgers.
As for Quijada and his lack of locker, he has made appearances for the Halos every season since 2020.
Most recently, he had a solid 22-game showing in 2024, tossing a 3.26 ERA over 19.1 innings. Both he and Perdomo are out of minor league options.
The 30-year-old Perdomo was very recently acquired by L.A. earlier this month via a trade with the Atlanta Braves. He hasn’t touched a professional baseball mound since 2023 as he has been recovering from Tommy John surgery for all of 2024.
A solid 1.80 ERA over 10 spring appearances was all the Halos needed to see before pulling the trigger on a deal, but he wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster.
As for players with a confirmed locker in the clubhouse, Lopez and McDaniels will start the 2025 campaign for the Angels with Opening Day right around the corner.
