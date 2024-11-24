Former MVP Available for Trade, Should Angels Make Blockbuster Deal?
The Los Angeles Angels have made a slew of moves this offseason, but have yet to orchestrate a blockbuster deal.
The Halos could strike a deal with the Chicago Cubs for first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, who opted into a $27.5 million salary for 2025.
Ken Rosenthal sparked a frenzy after he reported that the Cubs are looking to trade Bellinger, but admitted the move would be difficult to pull off. Bellinger, 29, had a down year in 2024, while his adjusted OPS was 11 percent above league average, he played a less impactful role in Chicago.
In 2023, Bellinger was certainly worth big money but it's evident he knew his 2024 campaign wouldn't bring a lucrative offer as he chose not to enter the free-agent market.
If the Angels don't want to pursue free agents like Juan Soto, Anthony Santander, or Teoscar Hernández, the team could attempt to add Bellinger to the roster. However, the question remains of where Bellinger would fit on the team. Though Bellinger can play both outfield and infield, the Angels have Nolan Schanuel and Ryan Noda to handle the first base duties.
Additionally, the Angels already have a slew of outfielders to choose from. There has been speculation that general manager Perry Minasian is interested in adding another power hitter to the lineup in addition to recent acquisition Jorge Soler.
Given that the Angels aren't exactly big spenders and Bellinger is coming off a down year, a blockbuster deal between the two parties doesn't seem likely.
Several insiders believe the Angels won't be making a huge splash this offseason, which would negate any possible acquisition of Bellinger. In many ways, it's discouraging for fans who are hoping the Angels use the winter to rebuild and bolster the roster.
In order to improve the team a considerable amount, the Angels will likely have to make big moves in order to attain more star power. Minasian has stressed the importance of adding pitchers to the starting rotation, especially after the Angels ended the season as the one of the worst teams in effective pitching.
As the offseason unfolds, fans should get a better idea of the Angels roster for 2025. Minasian insisted that the team would make improvements this winter, but that won't be confirmed until spring training.