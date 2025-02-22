Free Agent Says He Chose Angels Over Other Offers to Play With Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada chose the Halos over other team's in his free agency process.
One reason for Moncada's decision to play in Anaheim was the opportunity to play alongside Mike Trout, one of baseball's brightest stars.
“Being here is a new opportunity for me, so I'm taking advantage of it,” Moncada said through interpreter Marco Peralta. “I had a couple offers from different teams, but I really enjoyed the expectations that the Angels have.
"And obviously being able to have the chance to play with Mike Trout really motivated me.”
The injury news surrounding Anthony Rendon essentially propelled Moncada to an everyday starter role. Moncada struggled to stay healthy in 2024, playing just 12 games for the Chicago White Sox last season.
“It’s very unfortunate that I have that history of injuries, but now I'm very thankful that those injuries are gone in my past,” Moncada said. “I feel healthy, and I feel just ready to go and play baseball.”
Moncada's arrival is a new beginning for him as well as for the team. The Angels have not been able to rely on Rendon, who has played in less than 30 percent of games throughout his tenure with the Halos.
Moncada will look to replicate his best performance, which came in 2019. That season, he slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs across 559 plate appearances.
Angels manager Ron Washington heaped high praise for Moncada, who was once MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect.
“He's a very talented guy and he's certainly got a lot of baseball left inside of him,” Washington said. “We're gonna stay in the process and give him opportunity with the Angels to bring it out. I think he can be a guy that can be someone you can count on, on both sides of the ball.”
Both Moncada and the Angels will try to prove something in 2025. The third baseman will look to highlight his talent, while the Halos will look to leave the American League cellar.
