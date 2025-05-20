How Angels Arte Moreno Helped Dodgers Build a Dynasty
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno failed to make use of three-time MVP and current Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani during his time at the Big A, and now his franchise sits last in the back of their division while their rivals have the best record in the National League.
Ohtani became a household name during his stay from 2018-23 with the Angels, and rather than keeping the All-Star, Moreno let him walk after the 2023 season.
Moreno refused to accept Ohtani's offer of 10-years, $700 million with $680 million deferred until the end of the contract, and so he left.
Instead of keeping potentially the best player on the planet, the Angels received a compensatory draft pick in 2024 after his departure, which they used on right handed pitcher Ryan Johnson who currently sits in High-A.
If Moreno didn't plan to re-sign Ohtani, one would think he explored trades to ensure a bright future for his team with his asset, who would surely draw attention from all 29 teams in the league. He did not.
Moreno refused to trade Ohtani according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, dismissing the suggestion despite the San Diego Padres' interest in the slugger and ability to bolster the Halos' farm system.
"The possibility first drew serious consideration at the 2022 deadline, with Ohtani still under Angels control for 1 1/2 seasons," said Rosenthal. "The Padres were interested in both Ohtani and then-Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, who had 2 1/2 years remaining. But Moreno balked at moving Ohtani, according to league sources who were granted anonymity for their candor.
"The Padres then pivoted to Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, sending the Nationals a stunning six-player collection that included left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood"
Gore leads MLB in strikeouts in 2025, Abrams made the All-Star game in 2024 and Wood's OPS of .908 is higher than any qualified Angel this season.
Rosenthal added that talks in the Soto deal involved 22-year old All-Star and Silver Slugger Jackson Merrill, who could have come to Los Angeles if the Angels dealt Ohtani.
In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani not only made the playoffs — which the Angels haven't done in more than a decade — he won the World Series and his third unanimous MVP award, becoming the only player to accomplish that feat.
In the 2025 season, Ohtani is spearheading an explosive Dodgers offense and leads MLB in runs and home runs, while also leading the National League in hits, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+ and total bases.
"For the Angels, it never should have ended up this way," said Rosenthal. "They failed to build with Ohtani when they had him. They failed to act when they could have traded him. They failed to value him properly, in every conceivable way."
