Jorge Soler Open to Playing Anywhere for Angels
The Angels wasted no time making offseason moves. Less than 24 hours after the final pitch of the World Series, the Los Angeles franchise traded starting pitcher Griffin Canning in exchange for outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler.
Soler, 32, has played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues after making his debut on Aug. 27, 2014. The Cuban outfielder has made stints on the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, and San Francisco Giants. This season, the Giants traded Soler back to the Braves at the deadline alongside right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson in exchange for left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek and third baseman Sabin Ceballos.
During the National League Wild Card series against the Padres, Soler slashed .286/.375/.714 with a 1.089 OPS. He logged two hits, one run, one home run, and one RBI across seven at-bats. Soler has played in five postseasons, making it to at least the NL Championship Series in three out of five playoff appearances.
Soler offers versatility for the Angels as he has made appearances at three different positions throughout the last season. In 2024, he played 43 games at right field, three in left field, and 92 games as the designated hitter. Soler has expressed he is open to any position the team needs him to play.
"I have no issue at all wherever they put me," Soler said to The Sporting Tribune. "I'm going to be ready for wherever the team wants me to be."
Soler is a two-time World Series champion, winning in 2016 with the Cubs and 2021 with the Braves. He was named the Willie Mays World Series MVP after the 2021 victory. In 2023, Soler was selected for the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career.
"We identified Jorge as somebody that would really fit. It's right-handed power, somebody that can change the game with one swing of the bat," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said to The Sporting Tribune. "We felt it was a really clean fit for us and somebody that could change our lineup."
If the Angels make Soler a designated hitter, his power will significantly contribute to the lineup, which finished 28th out of 30 MLB teams in slugging percentage this season. As an outfielder, Soler would join the current Angels' outfielders Mike Trout, Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Mickey Moniak.
The addition of Soler is a big, early win for the Angels this offseason.