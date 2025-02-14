Kenley Jansen's Role With Angels Revealed After Blockbuster Signing
The Los Angeles Angels are enjoying their offseason as of recently.
Waiting mere hours after the final pitch was thrown in the 2024 World Series to start making deals, the offseason was flowing for the Halos. Veteran leadership for the outfield to the pitching rotation to behind home plate were all secured by Thanksgiving.
As November turned to December, and as 2024 turned to 2025, the major league moves were nowhere to be found, other than backup catcher Chuckie Robinson making his way to Anaheim from the Chicago White Sox.
When February came, the Angels seemed to have found new life in the offseason with their additions of infielder Yoán Moncada, right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen, and All-Star closer and World Series champion Kenley Jansen.
Jansen, a 15-year MLB veteran who spent the first 12 seasons of his professional baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is at the twilight of his time in the majors.
At 37 years old, he still appears to have significant gas left in the tank, but he seems to be eyeing something bigger: History.
Jansen currently sits at No. 4 on the all-time leaderboard in saves and is a mere 31 away from Lee Smith's 478 at the third-place position. This prestigious list is led by the great Mariano Rivera with 652 saves, and he is trailed by Trevor Hoffman at 601.
It was only right that ESPN's Buster Olney confirmed the obvious. Jansen will kick off his sweet 16th MLB season as the Angels' closer.
Jansen finished 2024 with an ERA of 3.29, his lowest since the 2021 campaign, and a WAR of 1.3, which is his highest since 2021.
Last year's totals of 62 strikeouts over 54.2 innings pitched with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.10 were all up from the season prior.
As Jansen eyes history, the Angels look to improve upon an abysmal 63-win season and get back into the contending conversation.
