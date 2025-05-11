Angels Top Prospect Nailed by Line Drive, Exits Game in Scary Incident
A line drive struck Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher George Klassen and forced him out of the game in the top of the fourth inning in the first game of a double header against the Montgomery Bees Sunday afternoon.
Klassen walked off the field after the incident with the help of head coach Andy Schatzley and athletic trainer Dylan Culwell. He recorded seven strikeouts in the outing, but received a loss. The Trash Pandas and Angels organization are yet to comment on the situation.
MLB lists Klassen as the Angels' No. 3 prospect, and projects him to reach the majors in 2026. The Philadelphia Phillies drafted the 23-year-old with the 193rd overall pick in 2023 before he came to the Angels in 2024 with current Trash Panda teammate Samuel Aldegheri in the Carlos Estevez trade.
Klassen has 14 starts for Rocket City across the last two seasons, posting a 3-6 record and 5.71 ERA through 57.2 innings. He has 72 strikeouts in 14 starts.
MLB ranks puts the right-hander's fastball at a grade of 70 on the 20-80 scale, meaning it performs "well above average."
"His fastball averaged close to 97 mph last year (2024) and hit triple digits," the MLB scouting report reads. "His four-seamer had more ride up in the zone than it did in college and he also used a two-seamer with sink. He has two distinct breaking pitches, and both can be nasty when he commands them: a hard 86-mph curveball and a slider up to 90 mph. He does have a seldom-used upper-80s changeup."
The extent of the injury remains unclear, but the Angels will continue to monitor their prospect's recovery.
