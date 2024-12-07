MLB Analyst Makes Huge Prediction for Mike Trout's 2025 Season With Angels
If there was a player who deserved a bounce-back season in 2025, it would be Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout.
After having surgery on his left knee twice in 2024, Trout is willing to do whatever it takes to stay healthy next season — and that includes changing positions if needed.
“I think there’s definitely going to be some conversations in the offseason,” Trout said in September, via Angels beat writer Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “It's reality. I know I have a certain amount of years on my deal and I knew when I signed my contract, I’d eventually move to a corner. But is it next year? I don’t know. But we’ll have conversations.”
Trout, who is signed through 2030 after inking a 12-year deal worth $426.5 million, is the face of the franchise — and if the Angels want to be successful, he needs to be in the lineup.
MLB Network's Matt Vasgersian addressed Trout's future on Tuesday and predicts a healthy and big season for the star in 2025.
"Mike Trout is going to be healthy this year and he knows there is a conversation out there about decline that he really resents," Vasgersian said. "He hasn't been healthy the last few years... and Mike Trout last year before the injury that cost him the rest of the season was en route to another MVP-style season. He was stealing bases again.
"He was off to a great start before he got hurt. He would have put up big numbers. He is going to be healthy this year. I think Trout bounces back."
Trout still has six years and $216 million owed to him on the 12-year, $426.5 million extension he signed heading into 2019. He is convinced that his old self or "the old Mike Trout" is still in him. He is desperate to capture the form that won him three American League MVPs and 11 All-Star selections.
Trout appeared in just 29 games this past season, following 82 games in 2023, 119 in 2022, and 36 in 2021. While he continues to perform at a high level when healthy, consistent playing time has become increasingly rare for the 33-year-old.
With the Angels acquiring Jorge Soler, Trout will not become the team's designated hitter. Instead, he will have to figure out if centerfield is in the cards for him, or if he needs to move to a corner outfield position to keep him healthy for 162 games, and maybe more.