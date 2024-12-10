MLB Draft Lottery Results: Angels Move Up While Marlins, Rockies Fall
The Los Angeles Angels will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft after the MLB Draft Lottery presented by Nike was held in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.
This was the third year that a lottery during the Winter Meetings has been used to determine the top of the draft order.
All non-playoff teams are entered into a lottery to determine the top six draft picks. This year, 16 of the 18 non-playoff teams were eligible for the lottery. The Angels had an 18 percent chance of getting a top-six pick trailing only the Colorado Rockies (22.5 percent) and Miami Marlins (22.5).
Two non-playoff teams were not eligible for the lottery — the Chicago White Sox and the A's.
The White Sox are ineligible for this year’s draft lottery because they received a lottery pick in 2024 and are classified as a "payor club," meaning they contribute to revenue sharing rather than receiving it.
Meanwhile, the A’s, classified as a “payee club,” also cannot participate in the lottery this year since they secured lottery picks in both 2023 and 2024. Payee clubs are restricted from earning lottery picks three years in a row, so the A’s will select no earlier than 10th and 11th in the 2025 Draft.
The Angels are classified as a "payor club" and will lose their lottery pick in the 2026 MLB Draft if they finish as a lottery team again. Since their pick fell within the top six, they are ineligible for a top 10 pick next season.
First-round picks are crucial for the Angels, especially as the team is focused on rebuilding.
Over the past three years, the Angels have been the quickest to promote their first-round picks to the big leagues. Both Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel were the first players from their respective draft classes to reach the majors, and 2024 first-rounder Christian Moore is expected to follow in their footsteps next season.