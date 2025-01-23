Popular NBA Show Takes Unnecessary Shot at Angels: 'They’re Garbage'
The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels have something very obvious in common.
But, there is also something that is drastically different among the four organizations.
On the FanDuel show Run It Back with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams, the panel addressed the difference between the organizations and delivered a low blow to the Angels.
Beadle asked both former professional basketball players which organization they would rather play for between the Lakers Clippers. Williams has played for both and said his personality fit better with the Clippers.
Parsons then proposed the question to Williams of whether he would play for the Angels or the Dodgers?
"Those are different," Beadle said. "Those are way different."
"That's not comparable, the Clippers are better than the Lakers right now," Beadle added. "The Angels are garbage."
The Angels are coming off a season that saw them lose a franchise record of 99 games. The Angels lost 95 games in 1968 and 1980.
“It’s pretty sickening,” Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe said after the final loss of the season. “Going in the spring and expecting things to turn around, and then it happens. We’ve got a good group in here, and it doesn’t feel like what the record shows, but the record is what it is. I don’t think anyone’s OK with it here. I’ll have a better answer when we have time to sit back and reflect on it, but I don’t know. It’s just tough right now.”
The Angels ended the season on a six-game losing streak, capped off by a sweep at the hands of the 41-121 Chicago White Sox. Despite not being considered a strong team for some time, they finished with fewer than 70 wins (outside of the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season) for the first time since 1994.
Despite losing the best player in Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani, and finishing with their worst record in franchise history, the Angels saw little drop in home attendance in 2024.
The team drew 2,577,597 fans to Angel Stadium, averaging 31,822 per game, ranking 13th in MLB. This total was only about 60,000 fewer than the previous year, with Angel Stadium also ranking 13th in attendance in 2023.
Across town, the Dodgers won their second World Series in five years, defeating the New York Yankees in five games. They also led the league in attendance for the 2024 season, drawing a total of 3,941,251 fans. On average, 49,266 spectators filled the stands for each of the team's 80 home games.