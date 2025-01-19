MLB Analyst Thinks Angels Will Be 'Biggest Surprise' of 2025 Season
Angels fans aren't the only ones thinking that they'll emerge as contenders in 2025.
The Halos had a subpar 2024 going 63-99 which was good for second-to-last in the American League behind the 41-win Chicago White Sox.
Despite finishing in the bottom tier of MLB teams, L.A. finished in the top-half of league attendance. They secured the No. 13 spot of most fans per game with a 31,822 average attendance.
After wasting no time this offseason — their first move coming hours after the final out of the World Series — the Angels have made a lot of early moves since the end of October baseball.
MLB veteran turned MLB Network commentator Harold Reynolds predicted these moves are leading to something big.
"The Angels will be the biggest surprise because they've gotten that much better and [Mike Trout] is gonna be back. I think the additions they've made will help. They're gonna be better"
Reynolds, who spent the final year of his 12-year MLB career as a member of the then California Angels, brings up a few good points.
Three-time MVP and 11-time All Star Mike Trout is healthy and already being predicted to return to his MVP form.
The 33-year-old hasn't played more than 82 games in his last two injury-riddled seasons, but his 2022 campaign saw 40 home runs and 80 RBI in 119 games. He also batted .283/.369/.630 with an OPS of .999 in the third 40-home run season of his career.
Reynolds also noted the bustling offseason from the Halos.
The Angels acquired outfielder Jorge Soler, pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks to bolster the rotation, and even signed veterans Kevin Newman and Travis d'Arnaud among other moves general manager Perry Minasian has made.
As the Halos look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2014, they reportedly aren't done yet.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently reported that he believes L.A. still has major free agency moves to make before Spring Training.
A name to watch out for isn't too far away, and that's Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcherJack Flaherty.
According to Rosenthal, the right-hander is "open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values," and Flaherty would be the cherry on top of a retooled Angels rotation.
Flaherty went 13-7 last season throwing an ERA of 3.17 and 194 blistering strikeouts. A rotation that already includes Kikuchi, Hendricks, Tyler Anderson, Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Jack Kochanowicz should make hitters extremely nervous.
