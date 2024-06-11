Recent Angels Castoff Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
Former Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLB season after undergoing a season-ending left hip surfacing procedure on Friday, via the Chicago White Sox on X. Stassi opted for surgery after his hip injury did not heal over the last two months.
The 33-year-old was initially drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round of the 2009 MLB Draft. Stassi was traded to the Houston Astros in 2013, making his debut in August of that year. After spending six years with the Astros, Stassi was traded to the Angels at the 2019 trade deadline.
He spent four years with the Angels, posting his top season with the Halos in 2021. In 2021, Stassi slashed .241/.326/.426 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs across 87 games. He also earned an American League Player of the Week award in 2021. Stassi played in the most Angels game of his career in 2022, appearing in 102, but his averages dipped to .180/.267/.303.
Stassi then missed the entire 2023 season as he dealt with hamstring issues in the beginning of the year, and then didn't return due to a medical issue in the family. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves and then Chicago White Sox last December, playing in five games for the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate. He was slashing .091/.375/.091 with one RBI before he was placed on the 60-day injured list.