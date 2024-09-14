Ron Washington Calls Out Angels Players for Embarrassing Mistakes
The Los Angeles Angels are currently on pace to have the worst record in franchise history.
Currently sitting at 60-87, the Angels have a .408 win percentage, the lowest since the club had a .406 win percentage in 1980.
Unfortunately, Los Angeles' 5-3 loss against the Houston Astros didn't give them a chance to improve, and manager Ron Washington wasn't afraid to point out when mistakes happened.
In the ninth inning of the game, outfielder Jordyn Adams caught a pop fly and acted like it was the third out of the inning. In reality, it was the first out and the Astros had a runner on third.
While Adams had only played 21 total games in Major League Baseball, he has been in the minors since 2018. Needless to say, he should know what out they are on.
This wasn't the only embarrassing moment for the Angels that game. A similar incident happened earlier when shortstop Zach Neto made a double play and ran to the dugout, but those were the first two outs of the inning.
Needless to say, Washington wasn't happy.
“It was addressed to everybody,” Washington said, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “Knowing the outs in the game, you can’t lose your focus. And one of them knows better, and I really don’t know what the other one was thinking in that situation.”
Angels pitcher Sam Aldegheri also had a rough game, throwing for six hits, four earned runs, and 11 runs total in just two innings.
“I was not able to find the zone,” Aldegheri said. “Of course, that made everything harder. I just think it was a bad day.”
Washington was a bit more forgiving of Aldegheri, but was still critical.
“Just couldn’t find his command, couldn’t hit his spots, couldn’t throw any pitch he had with any consistency,” Washington said. “He had just as many balls that he had strikes. And that’s not him. His game is command. Just didn’t have it tonight.”
Fortunately, left-hander José Suarez was able to keep the Angels in the game, pitching four scoreless innings and only allowing four singles.
Needless to say, this game has felt like a summary of the Angels's season as a whole. While some parts are out of their control, a majority of the issues were simple mistakes that could easily be remedied.
Heading into the 2025 season, there are plenty of places for Los Angeles to improve. Hopefully, they take the time to figure it out and make a decent comeback.
