Angels Notes: Halos Free Agent Target Joins Dodgers, Arte Moreno Looking to Make 'Big Splash'
The Los Angeles Angels lost out on a key free agent on Friday. Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers despite having an offer on the table from the Los Angeles Angels. There were conflicting reports regarding the amount in the Angels' offer, but one report says they offered more than the Dodgers for Kim.
In other Angels news, owner Arte Moreno is reportedly still looking to make a big splash in free agency. The Angels have already had a busy offseason, but they don't appear to be done with about six weeks to go until spring training.
The Angels have been linked to two of the top remaining free agents on the market in Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander. However, it's unknown how high the Angels are willing to go to secure another big bat for the lineup.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
