Struggling Angels Pitcher Resurfaces in Organization After DFA
The Los Angeles Angels assigned left-handed relief pitcher Jose Quijada to Double-A Rocket City after designating him for assignment March 25 following a disappointing spring training performance.
The southpaw posted a 12.50 ERA through 7.1 innings in March, allowing at least one run in five of his eight relief appearances. He allowed 13 hits and issued five walks while only striking out six batters. After clearing waivers, the Angels kept him in Arizona until they deemed him fit to compete. Quijada signed a one-year, $1.075 million deal with the Angels for the 2025 season, with a $3.75 million club option for 2026.
Quijada has pitched sporadically in the majors since the 2019 season, beginning his journey in The Show with the Marlins before coming to the Big A in 2020. He has a record of 2-11 as a Halo with a 4.30 ERA through 98.1 innings pitched, and has been a league average pitcher at 100 ERA+ since switching coasts.
The Venezuelan had his best year in the bigs in 2024 despite making trips to the minor leagues, posting a career-best ERA of 3.26 in 22 relief appearances and receiving both of his win decisions as an Angel.
The Angels will hope Quijada finds his rhythm again with the Trash Pandas, as their bullpen has struggled to get the job done in 2025. Their 6.88 bullpen ERA is the worst in the American League, and their 1.86 home runs per nine innings is the worst in the major leagues by a large margin, the next closest being the Arizona Diamondbacks' 1.30 mark.
