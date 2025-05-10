Angels Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a 15-22 record to start the 2025 campaign, but there is so much more to their story than just a win-loss total.
The Halos are dealing with their share of injuries, travel complications, and trying to escape the shadow of setting the franchise loss record last season.
After a hot start to the season, the Angels were surprising most of the baseball world with their 9-5 record, but a 3-14 stretch brought them back down to Earth. The humbling skid was full of ailments and cold bats, but a 3-3 record as of recently is showing much promise for what's to come in this long regular season.
Newseek Sports' Noah Camras took note of this and had the Halos rising in his MLB power rankings, albeit minimally, but still showing that there are signs of life in Anaheim.
Last week, the Angels were at No. 26, but have since moved up to No. 25.
Although not the widest margins of improvement, it is a fair assessment given the recent .500 streak that the team has been on. All is not lost on 2025, and nobody knows this better than the current roster.
During the recent six-game split for the Halos, the lineup has batted .234 with 22 RBIs and 46 hits. Things aren't perfect, but pieces are in place for the Halos to get back to that team that started 2025.
Another major reason for hope is a man who has won three MVPs in an Angels uniform.
Mike Trout hasn't played since April 30, but is trending towards a return from multiple bone bruises in his surgically repaired knee. Trout said shortly after landing on the injured list that he's 'not concerned at all,' and is looking to get back to his team shortly after his IL stint.
