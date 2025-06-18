Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Plan For Getting Back to Outfield 'On Hold'
The Los Angeles Angels have recently broken out of the loss column against the New York Yankees by way of consecutive shutout wins, but there is still much to be seen from the Halos as the season marches on.
One of the major items on the hypothetical to-do list for the Angels is getting three-time MVP Mike Trout back to the outfield.
More news: Angels Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization
Trout missed almost all of the month of May after bruising a bone in his surgically-repaired knee at the end of April. After returning on May 30, he has been hitting .317 with a pair of home runs and nine RBIs.
Although his production is at a better place than before his extended absence, Trout has only been playing as designated hitter. The plan is still to continue ramping him up to return to a defensive position, but the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported that the process of him returning to right field has been on hold.
“The more volume we did, it got more sore,” Trout said. “We’re just trying to make sure that it didn’t get to a point where it got worse every single day. We’re trying to build on it. They pulled me back a little bit. When I get to a point where I have a few days and it feels good, not getting real sore, we’ll go out there and start practicing in the outfield.”
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Third in Great Position to Earn All-Star Nod in 2025
Trout still urged the public that he wants to return to right field, but that his priority is his body.
“Obviously, I want to be in the outfield, but I’ve got to listen to my body,” Trout said. “Right now, it’s being in the lineup as the DH. As much as I want to be in the outfield, I’m just excited I’m in the lineup.”
Health and production are going to be the two most important factors for Trout, and as things currently stand, he is doing well in both regards. If the process is continued to be slow played, it appears that Jorge Soler (and briefly the newly acquired LaMonte Wade Jr.) will continue to hold it down in right field.
More news: Angels' Christian Moore Prepares for First Time at Yankee Stadium for Hilarious Reason
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.