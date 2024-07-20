The Angels Have an Unusual Motive for Trading Veteran Outfielder
The Angels are sellers and have several players who will add depth to a contending roster ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. One of those players, surprisingly, is Kevin Pillar.
The 35-year-old is the Angels' only position player on an expiring contract. He has made it clear that he is leaning toward retirement at the end of the season.
Pillar is just a bench player on a good team, but there definitely would be some teams that could use exactly that kind of player as a finishing piece on a potential championship roster. The Angels would also like to help Pillar chase down one last shot at a World Series ring.
Even though he could help the Angels and their young players develop over the season's final montsh, Pillar's pursuit of a World Series ring could be enough motivation for general manager Perry Minasian to pull the trigger on a trade, as reported by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Pillar recently celebrated 10 years of service and has been a bright spot in the inconsistent Angels lineup since he signed as a free agent in April.
Los Angeles wouldn't get much of a return for Pillar, but Minasian most likely wouldn't stand in the way of Pillar's chances to go on one last postseason run.
“His presence here has meant more to us than his performance and his performance has been pretty good,” Washington said. “It’s just his presence has made a big difference. With us having a young club, you need to understand how he got where he is, and the struggles it took to get where he is.”
Pillar isn't the Angels' only outfielder potentially on the trading block. When the team was in Pittsburgh before the All-Star break, rumors swirled about the two teams working out a deal for outfielder Taylor Ward.