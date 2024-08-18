Umpire in Angels-Braves Matchup Seen Wearing Classic Sitcom Character Shirt During Game
During the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves game on Saturday night, one of the umpires working was caught wearing a t-shirt of a character from a beloved sitcom. The shirt was of Cosmo Kramer from Seinfeld.
Umpire James Hoye was the one wearing the shirt, giving the announcers a nice laugh during the game.
“That’s Kramer on his shirt!” Wayne Randazzo exclaimed, and he and Mark Gubicza started laughing a lot. It’s too perfect.
This was a fun moment for Randazzo and company in what turned out to be a dud of a game for the Angels. Atlanta beat them by a score of 11-3, silencing the crowd at Angel Stadium fairly early in the matchup.
Los Angeles got off to a strong start in the three-game series against Atlanta, winning on Friday by a score of 3-2. But they proceeded to drop the next two contests to lose the series at home.
The Angels year hasn't gone to plan and it's been tough sledding for the most part. The Halos hold a record of 53-71 on the season, sitting in fourth place within the American League West division.
The team decided to call up former MLB All-Star Johnny Cueto to the big leagues to see what he could provide down the stretch. He has been pitching in Triple-A for Los Angeles but will be given a chance to prove himself in his 17th season in the majors.
If anything, Cueto can look to perform well enough for either the Angels or another team across baseball to give him another contract next season. He last pitched for the Miami Marlins in 2023 but didn't put up great numbers.
Following the conclusion of their series with the Braves, the Angels now head out on the road for matchups with the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays in the coming week. Los Angeles is looking to stay competitive for the remainder of the season even without the hope of chasing a wild-card spot for the postseason.
Los Angeles can try to play spoiler for playoff-hopeful teams down the stretch, especially when it comes to any divisional games left on the schedule. The players may not have something to play for playoffs-wise but pride can be a powerful tool of motivation.
