Who's Competing For The Final Spot in the Angels Rotation?
As Opening Day quickly approaches, the Los Angeles Angels have yet to make a decision on who will be the No. 5 starter in the rotation to open the 2025 season.
The Angels are currently looking at a few options this spring in right-handers Jack Kochanowicz and Chase Silseth, as well as left-handers Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez.
Though, Kochanowicz and Detmers are the favorites to win the competition.
As of now, the Angels rotation consists of Yusei Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, and Jose Soriano.
“Going through this rotation, we'll start really zeroing in on where we are and where we want to go, but we’re still not there yet,” manager Ron Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “So everybody is still competing.”
In 2024, Kochanowicz produced a 3.99 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks across 65.1 innings pitched. In Cactus League thus far, the right-hander is sporting a 1.80 ERA, four strikeouts, and one walk in five innings.
The right-hander's most recent outing against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday saw Kochanowicz throw four perfect innings.
Detmers produced a 6.70 ERA with 109 strikeouts and 38 walks across 87.1 innings pitched. There were highs and lows for the 25-year-old last season, but he remains confident in his abilities.
“It usually takes a while to get some feel, and I feel I’m still searching for some things, but at the same time I’m feeling really good,” Detmers said last week.
This spring, the southpaw has posted a 3.52 ERA with four strikeouts and two walks across 7.2 innings pitched.
Detmers is hoping to replicate his best performance, which came during his rookie campaign in 2022.
“I think it was a little bit mental, but it was mostly not getting the ball in the zone,” Detmers said of his 2024 struggles. “Getting the fastball in the zone is huge. So hammering down fastball command in the offseason and having everything play off of that is huge. And that was my main goal.”
