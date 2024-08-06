Why Didn't the Angels Trade Kevin Pillar at the Trade Deadline?
Kevin Pillar could have been traded to a contender at the trade deadline but the Los Angeles Angels decided to keep him around a little bit longer.
The decision was reportedly mutual.
“I think it was mutual,” Pillar said on Sunday morning. “I think if it would have fit this organization, long-term, in terms of a player that was being returned in a trade who would have impacted this franchise in the near future, I would have been all for it. I think (the Angels) would have been all for it.
“But weighing the cost of an A-ball player that’s a gamble vs. me continuing to be here for these guys and really doing what I was called to do coming here, it was a bit of a mutual decision.
“At the end of the day, if I really said I wanted to go somewhere else, I think they would have been accommodating to that. But I’m enjoying my time here.”
He also didn't want the added pressure of moving his family again this season. He began the season with the Chicago White Sox and said “a third move this year would have been really challenging for my wife and kids," ages 6 and 4.
Pillar is having a renaissance in Anaheim. It has been apparent in games like Saturday's when he made a spectacular diving play and drove in a run with two outs.
The 35-year-old reached an incredible milestone just a few weeks ago when he celebrated his 10th year of service time. At that time, he felt like he was nearing the end of his playing days. However, that might not be the case anymore. He mentioned that he isn't 100 percent sure if this is his final season.
“It was never set in stone,” said Pillar, who starred at Chaminade High and Cal State Dominguez Hills. “There’s still a chance that, even if I go out and continue to have a good year, I can hang it up at the end of the year, but I’m still enjoying myself. I’m still able to go out and compete every day and my family’s enjoying watching me do it. There will still be some decisions to make in the offseason. We’ll see what happens.”
Pillar is batting .293 with 10 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 27 runs scored and 30 runs batted in through 55 games with the Angels this season.