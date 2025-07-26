Angels' Robert Stephenson Has No Idea When He'll Return Amid Another Injury
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson landed on the injured list after his second game in an Angels uniform, and revealed he has no timetable for his return.
Injuries have plagued the right-hander since his arrival in Los Angeles, as he missed all of last season and could miss a majority of this season.
“I’m still optimistic I’ll be back this year,” Stephenson said. “I just hope it’s sooner rather than later. I hope it’s August and not September. These things have been so slow. Sometimes I feel like I’m making progress and some days I don’t. I guess that’s how nerves work.”
Stephenson signed with the Angels before the 2024 season, but didn't make his first appearance until May 28 this season. He threw a scoreless inning against the New York Yankees in a promising outing, however left his next appearance against the Cleveland Guardians after just three pitches and landed back on IL a few days later.
The injury is listed as "right biceps inflammation,"but is officially a stretched nerve. Stephenson stated the best treatment for it was rest earlier in the season, and will need to wait for a full recovery before throwing again.
“It doesn’t hurt, but there’s this discomfort to where, if I pushed it too quickly and tried to ramp up, tried to throw 90 (mph) plus, I don’t know what would happen," he said. "So kind of just taking it slow until this thing slowly loosens up. But it’s just really slow.”
Stephenson is clearly discontent with not being able to play, and has been vocal about his grief with his injuries.
“It’s been two years of not playing,” Stephenson said. “It’s frustrating.”
The Angels would love to reinstate Stephenson, however after revealing they're looking to trade players on expiring deals, it seems as if they'll have time to take it slow before contending with Stephenson in their bullpen.
