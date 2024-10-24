You Won't Believe How Long It's Been Since Angels' Last Postseason Victory
The 2024 season couldn't have gone any worse for the Los Angeles Angels until a social media post from Los Angeles Times writer Bill Shaikin surfaced on Tuesday.
It wasn't a detailed post but Shaikin reminded Angels fans about their postseason drought. Tuesday marked 15 years since the team's last postseason victory.
The Angels haven't won a playoff game since 2009, when they swept the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series. In the American League Championship Series, they only managed to take two games from the Yankees, marking their last postseason victory on Oct. 22, 2009.
With the Detroit Tigers making the postseason this season, the Angels now hold the record for the longest postseason drought, having last made the playoffs in 2014.
This news is hard to swallow considering the Angels have to watch their former superstar Shohei Ohtani represent the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series against the New York Yankees.
The Japanese superstar spent the first six years of his career with the Angels, where he made a significant impact, winning two American League MVP awards and forming a formidable partnership with Mike Trout in Los Angeles' lineup.
Unfortunately, their time together resulted in zero playoff appearances. The closest they came to postseason action was a 26-34 record during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Despite having to watch Ohtani on the biggest stage, Angels owner Arte Moreno is optimistic for a turnaround next season.
"We have a plan to try to add players that are going to help us compete," Moreno said in an exclusive interview with the Southern California News Group. "Perry's marching orders are we need to build a team that can compete for a playoff spot. When you get to playoffs, anything can happen."
Moreno believes his club will make the postseason as soon as next season.
"That's our goal," Moreno said. "We're looking at' 25-'26, because of the young people coming, but our goal is to be in the playoffs in '25."
Despite injuries and Shohei Ohtani's departure in his first season away from the team making 2024 a challenging year, the Angels are optimistic that a fresh start in 2025 could lead to better results.
