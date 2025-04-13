Angels Manager Ron Washington Says He's Never Been Recognized in Public in Anaheim
A lot of things are changing for the Los Angeles Angels after their 99-loss season in 2024. As for manager Ron Washington, this might lead to more of a celebrity status around Anaheim.
More news: Why Isn't Kyren Paris Batting Higher in the Angels' Lineup?
“I have not had anyone recognize who I am out there,” Washington said to Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times.
The skipper didn't arrive to the Halos as some rookie looking to make a name for himself. Washington is an established MLB manager and is currently the oldest active skipper in the league.
Washington has two American League pennants in his managerial career, both that came from his eight-year tenure leading the Texas Rangers. As a player, he has logged appearances from 1971 to 1990 as a demonstrated infielder across the minor and major league tracks.
When he arrived at the Big A ahead of the 2024 campaign, he could only muster 63 wins in his first year. Last year's team struggled to stay healthy and had a few more pieces not quite ready to take the jump to the next level.
More news: Angels Manager Says Zach Neto Feeling Fatigued During Rehab Assignment
The team that plays just up the I-5 freeway, the Los Angeles Dodgers, seem to be built on the celebrity status of those within the organization.
From the MVPs, Cy Young award winners, and All-Stars that grace the clubhouse, they aren't just recognized in the city, but have become an internationally known roster.
That isn't to say the Angels have no star power as one of the greatest players of this generation in Mike Trout still is a productive part of the Halos, but Washington's anonymity around the city almost feels like a side effect of the abysmal showing in 2024.
It is extremely early in the new season, but there are already countless bright spots with the youth movement that seems to have been promised by management for a few years. This is also the final year of the soon-to-be 73-year-old Washington's contract.
Currently sitting at 9-6 on the young season, Washington seems to have an idea of when he might start to get noticed more around the city.
“When we show a consistent amount of success,” Washington said. “Right now, I’m just a regular Joe out there.”
More news: Angels’ Kyren Paris Ahead of Babe Ruth on Insane All-Time List Through First 10 Games
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.