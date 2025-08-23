Zach Neto Provides Unfortunate Update on Potential Contract Extension With Angels
Los Angeles Angels star shortstop Zach Neto has proven his value over the last two seasons, but lacks a long-term deal to match it.
Neto is under team control through the 2029 campaign, but locking down the still up-and-coming star beyond his arbitration years is something that can ease the uncertain future of the Halos for a passionate fanbase.
Last month, Neto became the 12th shortstop in MLB history to have multiple 20 home run, 20 stolen base seasons, and just the fourth to do it by 24 years old.
Unfortunately, according to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Neto claimed that there are no talks about an upcoming extension.
Acting manager Ray Montgomery perhaps best encapsulated the kind of value Neto brings, discussing how great he currently is, but knowing the best is almost definitely yet to come.
“This is a pretty good level if it stayed right here for the rest of his career,” Montgomery said. “It won’t. He’s capable of doing more, and he will. He’s playing shortstop at a high level. He’s an offensive force. He runs the bases great. His IQ is off the charts. Really, it’s up to him.”
Neto himself remarked about what the future holds, but knows that the only things he can control are how he prepares to get onto the diamond each day.
“Just trying to be more consistent,” he said. “Of course, you want to be perfect, right? You want to fix all your flaws that you had the year before, the past couple years. But, just trying to stay consistent, not trying to peak too high, not trying to dip too low. Just make sure you stay even keel with everything.”
Neto's bWAR of 11.1, as noted by Fletcher, gets the shortstop onto an exclusive list. Only 130 position players have posted a WAR of at least 10.0 through their age-24 season.
As is the same in any sport, early success will never guarantee future production. At the most basic level, having a shortstop locked into a long-term contract with Neto's value at the plate is a hot commodity in today's game.
Professor Chaos will look to continue working towards MLB superstardom, his innate ability to positively impact games, and to perhaps age like fine wine as his career continues.
