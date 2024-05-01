Earthquake Interrupts Angels-Phillies Game at Angel Stadium
Turns out the injury to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout wasn't the only trouble underfoot in Anaheim this week.
During the middle of the Angels' third game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, an earthquake rattled Angel Stadium. Fans in attendance at the game could feel the tremors from quake, a 4.1 magnitude centered between Corona and Anaheim.
This is already the second time Mother Nature has disrupted an MLB game this week. A bee swarm caused a delay in Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here's what fans had to say about the quake.
The earthquake did not delay the game. It had nowhere near the effect of the most famous earthquake to affect an MLB game, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the Bay Area as the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics were taking part in the 1989 World Series. The earthquake struck during the lead-up to Game 3, causing a ten-day delay between games.
It's been a tough home stint overall for the Angels, who are already in the middle of another tough season at 11-19. Just one day before the earthquake, the Angels lost their best player in Mike Trout indefinitely due to a torn meniscus that will require surgery. This is a huge loss for the Angels as they will be without their three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star.
The Angels will get away from Angel Stadium following the conclusion of Wednesday's games, and head back on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully they'll have better luck by the time they return home.