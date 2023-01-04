They still have a few holes in the roster that need to be filled.

The Angels have almost solidified their roster entering the new season. They've done an incredible job of filing most of their holes, and could feel confident entering next season with the roster as is. However, they likely aren't completely done making moves.

They've continued to add to the minor leagues, and should make a run at a few more big league players to solidify the active roster heading into next season. That's why MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger predicted the Angels would make a few more moves before Opening Day.

"Even after signing Drury, there are still holes to fill, and the Halos will continue to add players they think fit the roster. "The Angels are also likely to add at least another reliever and could acquire a sixth starter as well. Estévez is expected to be the closer, but the club could use more relief depth, and adding a veteran starter would make a lot of sense."

So it sounds like a sixth starter and a reliever are the two areas the Angels could still look to upgrade, which is pretty much what we've been hearing for the last few weeks. The Angels still went out and added Brandon Drury in that time, so they could surprise us with another move in the lineup — or even a big trade like this one to fill the hole at shortstop.

But in terms of the pitching, they do have some options. As far a sixth starter, they've been linked to seven-time All-Star LHP Chris Sale, who the Boston Red Sox could look to trade. He hasn't been that same All-Star pitcher in a few years, but the Angels would be banking on a bounce back year, and wouldn't have to give up a lot to get him.

As for the bullpen, the best remaining option could be former starter and RHP Michael Fulmer. Fulmer has excelled in his full-time reliever role, and has been linked to the Angels all offseason long.

Fulmer would also have the ability to make a spot start, but he seems happy in his role as a full-time reliever.

The Angels may be in a much better spot than they were at this point last season — but don't count them out for another move or two ahead of Opening Day.