Angels News: LA Hires New Strength and Conditioning Coach

He's spent the last few years in the Diamondbacks organization.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The Angels are continuing to fill out their coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Tuesday night, David Robertson posted on Twitter that he was joining the Angels organization as a new Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Robertson has spent the last few seasons as a coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks system. However, he'll now move to LA to work with the Angels staff. 

The Angels have already made coaching changes to the hitting and pitching staffs this offseason. Phil Nevin is filling out his staff for the 2023 season, while GM Perry Minasian is filling out the roster. The Angels are continuing to make moves early on in the offseason.

