3 Brewers Executives Who Could Transform Anaheim's Front Office



The Los Angeles Angels are officially under a new directive. With John Kroenke taking ownership and interim leadership stepping aside, the franchise is building a modern day front office structure that includes a true President of Baseball Operations and a permanent General Manager. For a franchise that historically underinvested in player development and front office depth, this is a monumental shift.





Earlier this week interim GM John Mozeliak announced he will step aside once the new front office personnel are in place and that the search for his replacement was in its infancy. One reason for that could be that the team is targeting front office talent from teams competing in the World Series.

If the Angels want to quickly replicate a model of sustainable, high-value winning, they need to look directly at the cream of the crop: the Milwaukee Brewers

Despite operating in a mid-market environment, Milwaukee has built a powerhouse through elite scouting, aggressive player development, and masterclass trading. With major vacancies open in Anaheim, these three Brewers personnel make the most sense to lead the Angels' new era.

Matt Kleine - Assistant General Manager

If the Angels want a rising star who understands every facet of a modern organization, Matt Kleine should be at the top of the wishlist. The 40 year old Kleine has spent nearly 20 years rising through the Brewers' system. He originally joined the club as an associate scout in 2007 and systematically conquered roles in advance scouting, baseball operations, and contract negotiations before being promoted to Assistant GM.





Kleine’s name is already a hot commodity on the open market, having drawn serious interest for the Houston Astros' GM vacancy. But Astros owner Jim Crane is known to meddle in ways similar to Arte Moreno, so for once the Angels represent a much more attractive option.

Kleine represents the exact blend of traditional scouting roots and analytical roster building that the Angels have lacked for a decade. Bringing him to Anaheim would give the Halos a executive capable of completely redesigning the amateur scouting system.

And given his young age for an executive, Kleine could potentially lead the Angels for decades to come. Continued excellence is the goal and Kleine is a great candidate to provide both.

Will Hudgins (Assistant General Manager)

Promoted to Assistant GM alongside Kleine following the 2023 season, Will Hudgins is the administrative machine of the Brewers' daily operations. Hudgins works directly with Brewers head Matt Arnold, specifically overseeing roster decision making, budget and staff planning, and data technology development.

The Angels have long been criticized for falling behind the rest of the league in technology deployment and specialized front office staffing. Firing pitching coach Mike Maddux in order to better utilize pitching data signaled a shift from the old guard and hiring the 36 year old Hudgins would fully cement a path towards a modern front office.

Hudgins is an expert in maximizing efficiency, streamlining sports science departments, and finding high value returns on limited financial investments. Pairing Hudgins' operational brilliance with the financial backing of a major market like Southern California could create an absolute powerhouse.

Also young for an executive, Hudgins was captain of the Notre Dame baseball team and played in the Washington Nationals minor league system. His skillset aligns pefectly with the requirements of a President of Baseball Operations. Combining him with a player acquisition whiz like Kleine or their division rival Randy Flores of the Cardinals would be an unprecedented upgrade for the Angels front office.

Thad Levine - Special Assistant

For an Angels team that needs an experienced hand to guide a young roster, is a fascinating target. The former Minnesota Twins General Manager joined the Brewers as a special advisor and has a proven track record of constructing postseason rosters







Interestingly, Levine has already praised the Angels' vacancy on his Rosters to Rings podcast, noting that the market size and willingness to spend outweigh the club's resource deficit. Levine would bring immediate credibility to a front office searching for stability, and his deep understanding of how to build a competitive infrastructure could accelerate Anaheim's rebuild.





In his seven years running the Twins, Levine had to balance mid market spending limits with high fan expectations to win. In the drafts he oversaw, the Twins added elite talents Ryan Jeffers, Brent Rooker, and Royce Lewis. His crown jewel was finding starter Bailey Ober all the way down in the 12th round of the 2017 draft.

Between his days as an assitant to Jon Daniels in Texas, his run in the Twin Cities, and now in Milwaukee, Levine has proven himself to be a capable executive. And his experience is unmatched among this group,

The Verdict

The Angels are moving to the modern age of baseball and new owner Stan Kroenke's front office hires will determine the future of the franchise. Poaching brilliant minds from the Milwaukee executive suite would instantly signal to the rest of Major League Baseball that the Halos are finally ready to build a winner from the ground up.

If you add a largely homegrown core to the financial resources of KSE, it is easy to see the chance for a perinnial winner in Anaheim.