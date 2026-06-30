Angels Aim to Bounce Back at the Mariners: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels lost 6-2 last night to their division rivals, the Mariners, and will be looking to even up the series tonight. The Angels led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third, but allowed 6 straight runs to lose the game. Young arm Ryan Johnson tacked on another solid outing. Tonight, it will be a battle of the aces as José Soriano will face Bryan Woo in what will likely be a pitcher’s duel.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-149)

Mariners -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline:

Angels (+148)

Mariners (-180)

Total:

7.5: Over (+100), Under (-120)

Can the Angels Break Through Against Bryan Woo?

The Angels' offense has flashed lately, but Bryan Woo is definitely a difficult matchup. The Angels have hit .251 with 14 homers and a .423 slugging percentage over their last 10 games, which has been far better than the ice-cold Mariners. Unfortunately, Bryan Woo is an elite pitcher, despite holding a 6-6 record with a 4.26 ERA. His career history, along with a 1.04 WHIP, shows how challenging he can be for opposing offenses.

Woo has also dominated the Angels historically. Through 9 career appearances, Woo holds a 2-0 record with a 2.82 ERA and 52 Ks. The Angels hold a mere .201 average against him and a .342 slugging percentage. The Angels will need to change what they’ve done in the past against Woo tonight.

Jo Adell and the @Angels are rolling in Anaheim! pic.twitter.com/GkRgM1d0Ok — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2026

The Angel's bat that sticks out the most is Jo Adell. Adell has by far the better career numbers against Woo as he is 5 for 11 with 3 homers and a 1.864 OPS in his career. Another name to watch is Zach Neto, who went 2 for 3 with a walk last night and hit a solo home run in the third.

Can Soriano Slow Down Seattle’s Offense?

Fan favorite, José Soriano, will take the hill for the Halos tonight. Soriano enters the contest with an 8-4 record, 3.32 ERA, and 102 Ks across 95 innings of work. Overall, his season has been strong, but over his last 7 starts, he’s inflated to a 4.84 ERA. Luckily, Soriano has played well against Seattle. Through 10 career appearances, he holds a 2-0 record with a 3.19 ERA, which is a good indicator for another great start.

Jose Soriano looks like an ACE for the Angels! This season:



27.0 IP | 9 H | 1 R | 31 K’s | 0.33 ERA



His stellar 7.0 IP, 10 K performance against the Reds today:pic.twitter.com/XMZVmkF9pM — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) April 12, 2026

The biggest bat to watch is Julio Rodríguez, the 25-year-old slugger, who has owned this matchup. Rodríguez owns a 1.588 OPS and 2 homers across 17 plate appearances against Soriano. Rodríguez has also owned the Angels as a whole, as he holds a career .350 average with 13 homers in 51 games against the Halos.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite plays are the Angels spread and the under. The elite pitching from both sides leads me to believe that this game will be low-scoring and play close. I don’t imagine either of these inconsistent offenses stringing together huge offensive innings, and therefore I favor the under 7.5 total runs line. That being said, Woo has struggled at times this year, which leads me to believe that the Halos can keep it close and therefore am also taking the Angels +1.5 at -149.

As far as player props go, I would bet on Adell and Rodríguez as they have come into the contest with the most success against their opposing pitchers. I would take Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at +120, which seems like great value for a middle-of-the-order bat. I would also take Julio Rodríguez 2+ hits at +284. This is a longer play, but I think the value in +284 is worth it.

Bets I like:

Angels +1.5 (-149)

Total runs under 7.5 (-120)

Jo Adell 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (+120)

Julio Rodríguez 2+ hits (+284)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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