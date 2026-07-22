Angels Aim to Keep Rolling Against the Cardinals: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels will look to extend their win streak to 3 tonight after a walk-off victory against the Cardinals last night. Rallying in the ninth with a Grissom game-tying double and an Adell bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, the Halos secured the win. Building on that momentum, rookie brightspot Walbert Ureña takes the mound against left-hander Matthew Liberatore as the Angels once again host the Cardinals.

Angels vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Cardinals -1.5 (+161)

Angels +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline:

Cardinals (+101)

Angels (-122)

Total:

9: Over (-122)/ Under (+101)

Can the Angels Get to Matthew Liberatore?

Cardinals’ pitcher, Matthew Liberatore, enters tonight with a 5-6 record, 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 88 Ks over 93.2 innings. These numbers aren’t great, but Liberatore has been sharp as of late, as he’s allowed only 4 earned runs through 16 innings while striking out 18 in his last 3 starts. He will definitely be looking to put his strikeout stuff on full display tonight.

Liberatore has 2 career starts against the Angels, where he owns a 6.75 ERA and has allowed 7 earned runs in just 9.1 innings. Nolan Schanuel is 2 for 4 with a double against Liberatore and notched 2 hits last night. Additionally, Schanuel is hitting .432 over his last 10 games. Another bat to watch is Mike Trout, who has 2 RBIs and a double in his career against Liberatore and has performed well historically against the Cardinals.

Mike Trout homers on the 15-year anniversary of his MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/6RbrKrV3xv — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2026

Can Walbert Ureña Quiet the Cardinals?

Ureña has blossomed into one of the Angels’ most dependable players in his rookie campaign this year. He enters tonight with a 5-7 record, 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 78 Ks. He has allowed only 2 hits and one earned run in his last 2 starts while striking out 9. The biggest issue facing Ureña is his command, as he’s allowed 9 walks in that same span.

Walbert Ureña, Vicious 99mph Sinker. 😤 pic.twitter.com/3w5kMf6wpp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 24, 2026

Tonight will be Ureña’s first appearance against St. Louis, so it will be a clean slate against each batter. Jordan Walker is definitely the biggest name to watch as he is hitting .385 with 5 hits, a homer, and 2 RBIs in just 3 games against the Angels, while also leading the National League in RBIs. Walker also doubled and scored in last night’s game.

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite pick tonight is the Angels’ moneyline at -122. They come in with some momentum and have a clear pitching matchup; as long as Ureña’s command is in check, this should be another win. Another bet I like is the under 9 runs line at +101; both pitchers come into this matchup off of good starts, and this line hit easily in last night’s contest.

For player props, Mike Trout 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +152 is appealing. Trout matches up well against a left-handed pitcher and has a good history for this matchup.

Bets I Like:

Angels moneyline (-122)

Total runs under 9 (+101)

Mike Trout 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+152)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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