Angels Open Series Tonight Hosting the Cardinals: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels continue their homestand tonight, opening a 3-game interleague series against the Cardinals. They enter with momentum after snapping a 4-game losing streak with last night's 3-2 win over the Tigers. José Soriano starts for the Angels against Kyle Leahy, who is emerging as a reliable Cardinals starter.

Angels vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Cardinals -1.5 (+145)

Angels +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline:

Cardinals (-110)

Angels (-110)

Total:

9: Over (-108)/ Under (-112)

Can the Angels Finally Solve Kyle Leahy?

Leahy enters tonight’s contest with a 7-4 record and a 3.73 ERA across 89.1 innings, where he’s struck out 75. He has been even better as of late, where he’s allowed only 1 earned run over 19.1 innings in his last 4 starts. Leahy has also excelled against the Angels in his young career, where he’s tossed 5.1 scoreless and hitless innings over 3 career bullpen appearances.

There is hope for the Angels. Leahy surrenders an .868 OPS to left-handed hitters, compared to .631 against righties. This highlights left-handed bat Nolan Schanuel, who leads the Halos with a .279 average, 17 doubles, 6 homers, and a .744 OPS this season.

Nolan Schanuel last 20 games:



.329 AVG, 25 H, 9 RBI, .841 OPS pic.twitter.com/VRgcTFdppg — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) July 19, 2026

Some other bats to watch include Mike Trout and Zach Neto. Mike Trout adds 18 homers and a .858 OPS. Neto leads the Angels with 19 homers and has been great against the Cardinals throughout his career with a .381 average and a .409 on-base percentage through 6 career games.

Can José Soriano Contain the Cardinals’ Young Core?

Soriano comes into tonight with an 8-6 record, 3.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 115 Ks. He has faced the Cardinals one other time, in May 2024, when he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and allowed only 2 hits. Hopefully, he can take the mound in similar form tonight.

Take a bow, José Soriano 👏



He strikes out 10 batters over eight dominant innings and has allowed just one run over 20 innings pitched this season! pic.twitter.com/Pcrtxq493m — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2026

The Cardinals’ young lineup has little history with Soriano, but Soriano still can’t afford many mistakes. Jordan Walker is having a breakout season, hitting .292 with 22 homers, 76 RBIs, and an .878 OPS. Alec Burleson is hitting .280 with 15 homers and 69 RBIs, while Herrera has been particularly dangerous against Los Angeles, batting .400 with three home runs and eight RBIs in five career games.

Prediction, Props and Picks:

This game really feels like a toss-up, which is backed up by the odds, as both teams have lines set at -110 to win the game. I would favor the Angels in this matchup as Soriano comes into this matchup with great history against the Cardinals and great strikeout stuff, and the Angels can rely on their left-handed bats to do some damage early.

As far as player props go, my favorite pick is Schanuel 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -113. Schanuel is definitely the bat to watch tonight against Leahy. Another bet I like is Soriano 6+ strikeouts. He will face a young lineup that hasn’t seen him before and should be able to put his strikeout stuff on full display.

Bets I like:

Angels moneyline (-110)

Nolan Schanuel 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-113)

José Soriano 6+ strikeouts (+129)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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