Why Angels Fans Still Have Reasons for Optimism After the First Half

Even though the Angels didn't come away with the series victory they were hoping for before the All-Star break, there were still a few encouraging signs to take away from the finale. José Soriano delivered another competitive outing, allowing three runs over five innings, with all of the damage coming in the third inning before settling in to finish his day with two scoreless frames. It wasn't his sharpest start of the season, but it was another reminder that Soriano continues to give the Angels a chance to compete nearly every time he takes the mound.

Mike Trout Returns to Center Stage

While the first half ended on a disappointing note, the focus now shifts to the All-Star break and the opportunity to reset. For Angels fans, one of the biggest storylines will be seeing Mike Trout return to Philadelphia, just 40 miles from his hometown, as an All-Star starter is a special moment for both Angels fans and the baseball world. After everything Trout has battled through in recent seasons, watching one of baseball's greatest players healthy enough to take center stage once again is something the entire baseball community can appreciate. The Angels may not have entered the break with the momentum they wanted, but a healthy Trout, another solid outing from Soriano, and several young players who continued to show promise provide reasons for optimism as the second half approaches.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a double against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Break Comes at the Right Time

As mentioned earlier, the All-Star break comes at a good time for the Angels. It gives the club an opportunity to rest, regroup, and reset before the second half of the season begins. While it's fair to say the first half fell short of what most were hoping for, it's also important to remember what the Angels showed just before this recent losing streak. During that stretch, they were playing a much better brand of baseball on both sides of the ball, proving they have the ability to compete when they're putting together complete games.

The Challenge Moving Forward

That's what makes this recent stretch so frustrating. More often than not, the same issues have continued to surface, with one bad inning, untimely mistakes, or a lack of timely hitting ultimately deciding the outcome. At the same time, those earlier stretches of success make the losses even more disappointing because the Angels have already shown they're capable of playing winning baseball. The challenge now is finding a way to make those stretches the standard rather than the exception. If they can carry more of those positive habits into the second half, there is still plenty for both the organization and its fans to look forward to.

Apr 14, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first half certainly didn't go exactly how the Angels envisioned, but there are still reasons for optimism. A healthy Mike Trout returning to the All-Star Game, several young players continuing to develop, and a first-round draft pick who could eventually become an important piece of this Angels core all provide encouraging signs for the future. Beyond that, it'll be exciting to follow the rest of the Angels' draft class throughout the remainder of the season and watch how the organization's next wave of talent begins its professional journey.