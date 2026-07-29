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Angels Cut Former All-Star With 16.14 ERA at Triple-A

The 28-year-old right-hander made only three MLB appearances this season
J.P. Hoornstra|
Angels pitcher Alek Manoah throws during pitchers and catchers workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Feb. 11, 2026.
Angels pitcher Alek Manoah throws during pitchers and catchers workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Feb. 11, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Los Angeles Angels

The Angels pulled the plug on the Alek Manoah experiment Wednesday, officially releasing the 28-year-old right-hander from his minor league contract.

Manoah made only three major league appearances with the Angels in May before he was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He had a 9.82 ERA (6.79 FIP) at the time of his demotion, and fared similarly with the Angels' top farm team.

In 10 starts, Manoah was 1-7 with a 16.14 ERA. He walked 42 batters and allowed 45 hits in 30.2 innings, an almost unfathomably poor 2.84 WHIP.

The Angels didn't necessarily expect much from Manoah after taking a flier on him in free agency. He did not appear in a major league game for the Toronto Blue Jays after undergoing a hybrid internal brace/UCL replacement surgery in May 2024.

Manoah's spring training performance — a 9.39 ERA and 14 walks in 15.1 innings — made it clear the Angels had better options for their starting rotation this season.

Manoah's only spring training with the Angels was interrupted by a fingernail issue that forced him to begin the season on the 15-day injured list. Once healthy, Manoah never got on track.

Not only did Manoah never round back into the form that made him an All-Star for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, he did nothing to distinguish himself among the team's other Triple-A arms, a group that includes George Klassen, Caden Dana, and Sam Aldegheri.

Angels offseason review

Manoah is the latest to join a growing line of free agent signings that didn't pan out for since-fired general manager Perry Minasian last winter.

Left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz was released in June, the same month infielder Nick Madrigal was designated for assignment. Closer Jordan Romano was released in April. Third baseman Yoan Moncada had a .605 OPS before a knee injury sent him to the injured list.

Optimistically, veteran reliever Kirby Yates (0-5, 3.55 ERA) might fetch a useful minor league prospect at the trade deadline. Among the other newcomers, infielder Vaughn Grissom (.746 OPS) and outfielder Wade Meckler — who was claimed off waivers, designated for assignment, and returned on a minor league deal in the span of a month — look like the only keepers in the group.

Manoah's numbers with Salt Lake City were inflated by the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League. But unless he can control the ball better, he'll have a hard time latching on anywhere in affiliated baseball.

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J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

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