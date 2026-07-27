Angels Open Series at Home Against the Astros: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Halos are back in Anaheim tonight to host their division-rival Houston Astros. The Angels are coming off a win in San Francisco against the Giants, while the Astros lost their 5-game win streak after a 12-3 loss to the White Sox. Japanese arm, Tatsuya Imai, will take the mound for the Astros tonight, where he will face off against Angels rookie bright spot, Walbert Ureña.

Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Astros -1.5 (+153)

Angels +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline:

Astros (-107)

Angels (-112)

Total:

8.5: Over (-117)/ Under (-103)

Can the Angels Get to Tatsuya Imai Again?

Imai enters tonight’s contest with a 6-4 record, 5.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 71 Ks over 58 innings of work. He made his major-league debut against the Angels back on March 29, where he allowed 4 earned runs over just 2.2 innings. Soler hit a bases-clearing double in that game, and Trout and Adell each notched a hit.

just keep hitting, just keep hitting 🐟🎶 https://t.co/6XpDRNxvDk pic.twitter.com/TF9F0Lj9mE — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 26, 2026

The Angels should expect to see an improved version of Imai. In his last start, Imai held the Marlins to just one run over 6 innings and struck out 8. He’s adjusted his pitch mix as the season’s progressed and has begun to rely less on just his fastball and slider by incorporating a sinker/slider. Trout should be the biggest bat to watch tonight as he’s coming off a 4-hit game and is hitting .333 against the Astros this year. Neto is just a .185 hitter against Houston, but 10 of his 23 hits have left the yard, giving him lots of upside.

Can Walbert Ureña Contain Houston’s Stars?

Angels rookie Walbert Ureña has been one of the most consistent and dependable starters in the Angels' rotation this year. Ureña holds a 6-7 record with a 2.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 83 Ks over 87.1 innings. He’s allowed a mere .208 BAA and has let up only 5 homers on the year. He also dominated Houston back in June, where he threw 5 scoreless innings while striking out 7.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of danger in Houston’s lineup. Yordan Alvarez is looking like the best bat in baseball right now. He holds a .323 average, 1.074 OPS, 34 homers, and 77 RBIs. Alvarez is the frontrunner to win the AL MVP and is competing for the triple crown. He also holds a 2.000 OPS against Ureña in 4 plate appearances. Jeremy Peña was recently named American League Player of the Week after going 13-for-26 with five homers. Peña holds a .319 average and .877 OPS on the year, but is hitless against Ureña in 3 at-bats.

Prediction, Props, and Picks

The Angels have a clear starting-pitching advantage. My favorite pick tonight is the Angels moneyline at -112. The Angels should be able to knock out Imai early, while Ureña should pitch deep into this game. Despite Houston’s star power, I trust the pitching in this matchup and would take the Angels.

As far as player props go, I like Mike Trout 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -111. Trout has been dominating the Astros this year and is coming off a great series against the Giants. Another pick I like is Yordan Alvarez, 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +102. Alvarez is a great bat, and if anyone gets to Ureña tonight, it will be him.

Bets I like:

Angels moneyline (-112)

Mike Trout 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-111)

Yordan Alvarez 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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