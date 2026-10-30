

The first week of the MLB offseason is officially underway, and the Los Angeles Angels' front office has already begun to act on its tactical blueprint to execute.

On Thursday, the Angels outrighted pitcher Sammy Peralta and catcher Sebastián Rivero to the minors. Later in the day, Kyren Paris was claimed off waivers by the Mets.

With interim GM John Mozeliak navigating a crucial winter of roster construction, as explored in our deep dive on what to expect during the first week of the MLB offseason, the Angels face several pivotal roster decisions. Among the most clear-cut of these choices: deciding the future of veteran right handed reliever Robert Stephenson.

Though his unique contract structure featured a conditional 2027 club option worth just $2.5 million, walking away from the deal is an absolute no-brainer. The Halos officially declined the option Friday, making Stephenson a free agent.

A Contract Caveat Triggered by Disaster

When former GM Perry Minasian originally signed Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million contract ahead of the 2024 season, the front office attempted to protect itself against the reliever's spotty health track record. The deal included a conditional clause: if Stephenson spent more than 130 consecutive days on the injured list due to an elbow injury, a cheap $2.5 million club option for 2027 would unlock.

Unfortunately, that exact nightmare scenario materialized immediately. In fact, at no point in the last three years did Stephenson spend 130 consecutive days without being injured.

Stephenson underwent season ending elbow surgery in April 2024 before throwing a single pitch for Anaheim. He returned to make just 12 relief appearances in a Halos uniform during the 2025 campaign before succumbing to yet another major elbow procedure in April 2026.

While the clause offered the Angels an affordable opportunity to see if any value remained in his right arm, the mounting medical history was dubious. The Angels know even more details than the general public, so it's telling that they passed up the opportunity to bring Stephenson back.

Adding to a History of Bullpen Overhauls

Nov 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian answers questions to the media during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports



Even at a heavily discounted price point of $2.5 million, the Angels would be making an unnecessary gamble on an open roster spot. Minasian’s tenure in Anaheim was defined by volatile, high-priced relief pitching investments that failed to yield sustainable dividends.

For an organization trying to move past these continuous execution errors— meticulously detailed in our look back at Perry Minasian's bullpen failures— turning down Stephenson’s option serves as a symbolic and functional turning point.

The Halos can no longer afford to flush money or tie up crucial 40-man roster spots on high risk, low availability relievers.

Cleaning the Roster to Protect the Core

Declining the option immediately freed up financial resources and a roster spot that can be used by a more available player with higher upside or helping protect a developing prospect. Continuing to wait on a reliever who has given the franchise next to no on-field availability over a three-year window prevents the front office from establishing a clean slate.

As the quiet period comes to a close and player movements accelerate, declining Stephenson's option was the simplest, most necessary decision of the offseason.