Angels Immediately Clear 2 Roster Spots, Outright Pitcher and Catcher to Minors

On the same day four Angels officially became free agents — a procedural transaction that had been expected long before the World Series ended Wednesday — two other players were freed from the Angels' 40-man roster.

Pitcher Sammy Peralta and catcher Sebastián Rivero cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. The Angels have 38 players on their 40-man roster, a group that does not include four players who are now free to sign elsewhere as free agents: Anthony Rendon, Adam Frazier, Travis d'Arnaud and Yoan Moncada.

Neither Peralta nor Rivero have any option years remaining. That required both to be exposed to waivers before they could be sent to Salt Lake after ending the season on the Angels' 26-man roster. After contributing little to the major league club in 2026, it's no surprise Peralta and Rivero went unclaimed.

Rivero slashed .245/.286/.283 in 24 games as the fifth of five catchers who saw regular playing time in Anaheim this season. The 27-year-old spent the majority of the season in the Angels' minor league system for the second consecutive year.

In 29 games with the Bees, Rivero slashed .267/.325/.333 with one home run and 12 RBIs. The Angels originally signed Rivero as a minor league free agent in December 2024. The Venezuela native has also spent time in the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, and Chicago White Sox organizations in a journeyman professional career that began in 2015.

Peralta made 14 relief appearances for the Angels this season, going 0-0 with a 6.20 ERA. Opponents hit .356 against him, collecting 31 hits across 20.1 innings. The left-hander walked seven batters and struck out 19.

Peralta, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA in 46 career MLB games for the Angels, Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox over four seasons (2023-26). He made 16 appearances at Salt Lake in 2026 after the Angels signed him to a minor league contract at midseason, going 2-1 with a 8.66 ERA for the Bees.

The moves give the Angels some wiggle room to protect two minor league players from the annual Rule 5 draft by adding them to the 40-man roster.

Expect more roster maneuvers in the days and weeks to come. The Rule 5 draft typically is held at the conclusion of the Winter Meetings, but it could be preempted (or at least postponed) if a lockout is imposed as expected on Dec. 1.

The Angels will also need enough 40-man roster space to sign some major league free agents and/or add players via trade. The offseason is only one day old. The Angels' first item of business was to return two fringe veterans to the minor leagues.