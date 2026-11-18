When a team commits to rebuildling its 40-man roster, that typically involves getting younger.

In the Angels' case, they're getting Jung.

Infielder Jace Jung was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers on the heels of an outstanding college career at Texas Tech. Yet only four years later, he had been surpassed on the team's depth chart — so much so that he was deemed expendable this week when the Tigers needed to create space on their 40-man roster for three Rule 5 eligible prospects and free agent reliever Emilio Pagán.

One day after Jung was officially designated for assignment, the Angels acquired him in exchange for cash considerations, hoping a change of scenery will help Jung find his path back to big league playing time.

Jung, 26, played 61 games for the Tigers from 2024-26, slashing .193/.319/.230. In 334 Triple-A games with the Toledo Mud Hens, he slashed .244/.362/.439 with 53 home runs and 220 RBIs.

The bat simply never translated from the Tigers' top farm team to Detroit. Now he'll get a longer runway with the Angels.

How will Jace Jung fit in with the Angels?

Looking ahead to 2027, the Angels have a somewhat obvious need at second base and might prefer to let 22-year-old third baseman Denzer Guzman get more seasoning in the minors before penciling him in as their everyday third baseman.

Jung split his time almost evenly between first base (55 games), second base (37 games) and third base (40 games) in 2026 at Triple-A. Importantly, Jung has one option year remaining. If he simply isn't a good fit right away, Jung can always be optioned to the minors to begin the 2027 season until the Angels gain clarity about where — or if — he's a good fit at the big league level.

If nothing else, Jung can back up Guzman, second basemen Vaughn Grissom or Christian Moore, and first baseman Nolan Schanuel in a utility role. Depending on the amount of cash going to the Tigers, it's a low-risk move for the Angels with little pressure on Jung to be a star — unlike Detroit, where Jung faced the burden of living up to a Top 100 prospect billing.

If nothing else, it's encouraging that interim Angels general manager John Mozeliak had the latitude to add an impact player whose best seasons might still be ahead of him.

Mozeliak, whose contract expires in December, is virtually certain to sit out the most high-profile free agent sweepstakes this offseason. The Angels are effectively in between owners, while MLB reviews the details necessary to transfer majority ownership of the franchise from Arte Moreno to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Because that approval isn't expected this month, and MLB is expected to lock out players on Dec. 1 when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, it could be a slow November for the Angels' front office. At least Mozeliak was able to add a potentially intriguing player before the lockout arrives.