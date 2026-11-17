

With Major League Baseball’s November 17 deadline to set 40 man rosters arriving tomorrow, the Los Angeles Angels, like many clubs, are staring down a critical roster crunch. As we outlined in our Angels On SI Rule 5 Draft Protection Guide, Los Angeles currently sits at 37 players on the 40-man roster, giving the front office three open spots immediately available without designating anyone for assignment.



However, three vacancies will not be nearly enough. Between safeguarding high priority Rule 5-eligible prospects—led by No. 6 prospect Nelson Rada, triple-digit-throwing right-hander Joel Hurtado, and Double-A breakout reliever Camden Minacci—and keeping spots open for free-agent additions, trades, and their own Rule 5 Draft selections at the December 9 Winter Meetings, the Angels must clear additional space.



To both protect their best prospects and have the availability to add more, Los Angeles should immediately cut ties with outfielder Josh Lowe and catcher Logan Porter—while seriously considering moving on from infielder Vaughn Grissom as well.





Josh Lowe and Logan Porter Are Clear Roster Casualties



If the Angels want to turn three open 40-man spots into five without losing sleep, parting ways with Josh Lowe and Logan Porter is the most logical place to start.

Why Josh Lowe Should be Moved

Sep 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Josh Lowe (3) hits the ball into play against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in January 2026 in exchange for Gavin Lux and Chris Clark, Lowe was always an odd fit as a corner outfielder on a team that needed a center fielder. Former GM Perry Minasian hoped Lowe could some how rediscover his 2023 form (.835 OPS, 20 homers, 32 steals) in Anaheim. Instead, he slashed just .209/.273/.360 (.633 OPS) with 105 strikeouts in 343 plate appearances (80 OPS+, 0.1 WAR) and even spent time back in AAA Salt Lake. Beyond he offensive struggles, his defense in left field was atrocious.

Entering his second year of arbitration eligibility, paying a raise for below replacement level production makes absolutely no sense—making him an obvious non-tender candidate, as we detailed in our breakdown of the Angels' top non-tender options. With Nelson Rada ready for center field after batting .278 with 43 steals in AAA, non-tendering or cutting Lowe immediately opens a spot for a younger, faster, and more controllable replacement.

Logan Porter Can Also Be Cut

Jun 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan Porter (33) catches a foul ball in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signed to a minor league deal in June 2026 to provide emergency catching depth behind Logan O'Hoppe after Sebastian Rivero's wrist surgery, Porter appeared in just two big league games for Los Angeles and hit .211 with a .646 OPS in the minors. Now 31 years old with 19 career MLB games across three seasons, Porter is classic AAA level catcher who can easily be replaced or re-signed on a minor league contract later this winter. Designating him for assignment is a routine housekeeping move that frees up another valuable 40 man spot for Hurtado, Minacci, or an incoming player.

Vaughn Grissom Is a Tougher Call—But a Real Possibility

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Vaughn Grissom (5) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Lowe and Porter, Vaughn Grissom is 25 years old, pre-arbitration eligible, and boasts former top 100 prospect pedigree, which could give the Angels brass reasons to bring him back in 2027. Yet in looking at both his 2026 output and the Angels' infield depth chart, Grissom is far from untouchable if the front office wants to clear some room to upgrade the roster.



Grissom appeared in 119 games for Los Angeles in 2026, batting .242/.307/.386 (.693 OPS) with 13 home runs and 72 RBIs. While those counting stats look decemt on the surface, his overall impact graded out as slightly below average offensively (98 OPS+, 0.2 WAR) and well below average defensively. Grisson has minimal speed (one stolen base), and hit into 19 double plays.





Because Grissom is out of minor league options, the Angels cannot stash him in AAA Salt Lake if he loses a spring training battle. Rather than letting an out-of-options bench bat occupy a valuable 40 man spot all winter, shopping Grissom for a minor league arm—or exposing him to waivers—remains a very real possibility.