5 Key Questions Facing the Angels Under Stan Kroenke

Among the many key details in Tuesday's landmark announcement that Arte Moreno is selling the Angels to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment was this: The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by Major League Baseball.

Plenty can — and will — happen between now and then. Here are five key questions that must be answered before fans can form any reasonable expectations around what the Angels will look like under the new owner:

1. Will there be a salary cap?

For all his success running the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, and the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, Kroenke has never bought into a league that operated without a hard salary cap. Did he agree to purchase the Angels under the belief that the next Collective Bargaining Agreement will include a hard cap? If it doesn't, how will he approach the task of (relatively unlimited) free-agent spending?

Until those questions are resolved, fans have scant basis to make conclusions about how the Angels' player payroll will look under Kroenke.

2. Who will run the team's business operations?

Molly Jolly formally succeeded John Carpino as the Angels' president in April. Moreno was such a hands-on owner during Carpino's 23 years in Anaheim, it was hard to know whose fingerprints were on each business decision. Not so with Jolly, who fired Perry Minasian in June and replaced him on an interim basis with John Mozeliak.

Kroenke might decide to keep Jolly, whose time with the organization predated even Moreno's arrival. He might also opt for a clean break with the franchise's past, or allow Jolly to remain with the team in a different role.

Regardless of who's in charge, it is safe to assume they will have more control under Kroenke than Moreno delegated to his consiglieres. Moreno could intervene in all sorts of team functions because he did not own any other sports properties; Kroenke will not have the same luxury.

3. Who will run the team's baseball operations?

Often during his brief time in Anaheim, Mozeliak has been asked about his interest in remaining with the team past December, when the current CBA expires. So far he has remained noncommittal. Even if Jolly removes the "interim" tag from his title tomorrow, Mozeliak might have a different boss as soon as Kroenke is approved as owner — and the same questions would be presented anew.

Maybe Mozeliak was aware of Moreno's interest in selling to Kroenke; maybe not. Regardless, he now looks wise for waiting to make a final decision. Jolly, who lured Mozeliak out of semi-retirement following his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, might not have a job much longer. Kroenke's vision for the franchise might conflict with the one Mozeliak was sold on. There are plenty of reasons why Mozeliak might remain or move on after this year.

4. What happens to Angel Stadium and the surrounding land?

The City of Anaheim is leasing Angel Stadium and the surrounding land to the team through 2032. The team has options to extend the lease until 2038. By the end of this year, the Los Angeles Times reported, "the city has said it anticipates the release of a long-awaited property assessment , which is expected to show Angel Stadium needs hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades to remain viable for the long term."

At least we know who will be handed the bill for those upgrades. Moreno might have been motivated to sell, in part, because of his unwillingness to invest in the stadium amid frustrations to profit more from the acreage surrounding the ballpark. Soon, the long-term plan for how — or if — to upgrade the American League's second-oldest venue will rest with Kroenke.

Does Kroenke have the capital to buy the stadium and the property site from the city? Does the city have any interest in selling? How will the new owner navigate his aspirations to develop the land, assuming he has any?

5. Why did Stan Kroenke want to buy the Angels now?

All of the above questions point to one thing: Kroenke's underlying motivation to jump into the MLB game. At 79, he's only one year younger than Moreno. And while Moreno reportedly had 4 billion reasons to sell the team now, Kroenke's interest in the Angels is less clearly defined.

Did he see a clear short-term avenue to improving the franchise's fortunes by investing in free agents, scouting, and player development? By upgrading Angel Stadium? By developing the land around the stadium? By raising ticket prices? By selling media rights?

Fans don't have to squint to see the possibilities therein. The actual answer lies in the details, and it's unclear which details jumped off the page to motivate Kroenke to reach for his checkbook.